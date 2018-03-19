Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The accident involving two cars happened on the B9015

A 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving two cars in Moray on Friday has been named by police.

Iain McKenzie, known as Jock, from the Keith area, was fatally injured when his Subaru car and a VW Golf left the road on Friday afternoon.

His 27-year-old passenger remains seriously ill in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A passenger in the Golf suffered minor injures but has since been released from hospital.

The crash took place on the B9015 Rothes to Mosstodloch road near Orton shortly before 17:00.

One car hit a tree, while the other crashed into an electricity pole, causing power cables to fall onto a railway track.

Sgt Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle, or a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf, prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101."