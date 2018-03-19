Image caption The bus drivers began the strike action on Friday

Bus drivers in Aberdeen are starting a second day of strike action.

Several First Bus services are cancelled or running on reduced frequency.

Members of the Unite union are in dispute over pay and conditions and walked out on Friday on the first of 11 planned strike days. Further talks ended without agreement.

The company said it would prioritise peak-hour services and routes serving schools.

The proposals include changes to breaks.

First have said the changes are necessary to keep its operation in the city sustainable.

Unite said the vote for action was overwhelming.

The action is expected to culminate in a week-long stoppage later this month.