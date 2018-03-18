NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building near Aberdeen

  • 18 March 2018
Firefighters at the scene

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a farm building, north of Aberdeen.

The fire broke out at the farm in Fowlerhill, off the B997.

Police have closed the road between Parkhill and Bridge of Don to allow fire crews to work safely at the scene.

A farm worker has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor burns. A number of fire appliances are at the scene.

