Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The accident involving two cars happened on the B9105

A man has died and another man suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Moray on Friday afternoon.

Police said the driver's car left the B9105 Rothes to Mosstodloch road near Orton and hit a tree.

A second car crashed into an electricity pole which caused power cables to fall onto a railway track leading to its closure for two hours.

The accident happened at about 16:50 and the road was closed for 10 hours while investigations were carried out.

The injured man, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.