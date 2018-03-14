Image copyright Aberdeen Students Left Image caption A protest has been held in Aberdeen

Police were called to the University of Aberdeen following a disturbance at a protest over pensions.

About a dozen students had taken up position in the senior management corridor at the University of Aberdeen's administration building in Regent Walk on Tuesday.

Police were called on Wednesday after the university said a staff member fell to the ground.

It is understood there was a scuffle as other students tried to get in.

The protest was organised amid a University College Union pension dispute.

On Tuesday, strikers turned down an agreement reached by university union leaders and employers to end the pensions dispute.

It means the strike will continue - with threats to disrupt final exams and assessments in the summer term.

The action, now in its fourth week, has disrupted classes at more than 60 universities, including eight in Scotland.