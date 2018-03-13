Two bidders have been shortlisted to compete for a £18m contract to upgrade a notorious Aberdeen bottleneck.

Transport Scotland announced Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering and Farrans Construction were in the running for the Haudagain improvement project.

It involves the construction of about 500m of new dual carriageway connecting the A90 North Anderson Drive and the A96 Auchmill Road.

Users of the Haudagain roundabout often face traffic-related delays.