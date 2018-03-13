NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Jurors in terror trial to resume deliberations on Wednesday

  • 13 March 2018

Jurors considering verdicts on a man on trial for alleged terrorism offences will resume their deliberations on Wednesday.

Connor Ward, 25, denies breaching the Terrorism Act at addresses in Banff, Aberdeenshire, between 2011 and 2014.

He is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Judge Lord Burns sent the jury home for the evening on Tuesday.

Mr Ward is alleged to have engaged in conduct which showed his intention of committing acts of terrorism.

