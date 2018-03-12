NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Shetland set for record cruise ship year

  • 12 March 2018
Shetland is set for a record-breaking year for cruise liner visitors.

Lerwick Port Authority said that about 92,000 passengers are expected over the next eight months - up more than 80%.

This includes the most passengers yet on a single vessel, with more than 4,500 on MSC Meraviglia.

Victor Sandison, Lerwick Port Authority's senior commercial executive, said: "The scale of cruise activity this year will make it a great season for Lerwick and Shetland."

