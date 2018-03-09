Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Darren Riley had denied murder

A man has been found guilty of killing his best friend in Aberdeen.

Darren Barnes, 29, known as Riley, denied murdering 26-year-old Robert Reid in Arnage Place in October 2016 and lodged a special defence of self defence.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen found him guilty by majority of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Sentence was deferred for background reports, and Riley was remanded in custody.

Mr Reid was described at the time as a "much-loved father".

Relatives said in a statement: "We are devastated that his children will have to grow up without their father."

'Meaningless act'

Det Insp Gary Winter said: "The death of Robert Reid was a tragedy involving two men who had been friends for years.

"The events which unfolded that fateful night demonstrate the clear risks of mixing alcohol with drugs which, on this occasion, resulted in a needless violent confrontation between them involving a knife.

"As the result of such a meaningless act of violence Mr Reid's children are now without their father, while his partner and family must continue to deal with the loss of such a young life.

"Barnes must now also face the consequences of his brutal actions that day.

"My thoughts are with Mr Reid's family and friends."