Image copyright Simon Davies Image caption Bird enthusiast Lewis Hooper spotted the animal while looking at a group of gulls

Five years after the "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting of a walrus in Orkney, a second animal has been spotted there.

The blubbery mammal was found by Lewis Hooper, a volunteer at North Ronaldsay bird observatory.

He told BBC Radio Orkney he saw tusks on the creature's head.

"I'm no mammal expert", he said, "but it was pretty obvious what it was."

He added: "It was clearly, clearly a walrus."

The walrus was found again on Friday morning on the island of Sanday.

Image caption The walrus spotted in North Ronaldsay in 2013 was said to be happy to be the centre of attention

Lewis Hopper says it is not thought to be the same individual that was seen in March 2013, though it is the same species.

"I'd just decided to take the dog out in the evening, so we were walking along the coast and there was a group of gulls so I was having a look at them.

"I saw a big hump come out of the water, which I thought was maybe a small whale.

"I sprinted round the coast, and as I got to the edge of the coast I scanned along and it was actually sat on the beach. As I got my binoculars on, it turned and looked at me with these nice tusks coming down. And that was when it really sank in."

Mr Hooper said the last walrus found in North Ronaldsay only stayed in the area for about a day so it was only seen by people living locally.

But, he says, there has already been interest from people who want to travel to Orkney in the hope of seeing the animal.