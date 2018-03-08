Image copyright Police Scotland

More than 250 lobster creels worth thousands of pounds have been stolen in Moray.

Police said 150 creels were stolen from the Great Western Road area of Buckie and a further 120 from the Commercial Road area of the town.

Both thefts of the empty creels were said to be worth a high four-figure sum each.

Sgt Robbie Williams said: "This is quite an unusual crime. The owners are obviously very disappointed."

He added: "The creels taken from Great Western Road area are hand made by the owner and would obviously be costly and time consuming to replace.

"It is possible that both incidents are linked."