Jobs to go at Balfour Beatty in Kintore

  • 8 March 2018

A total of 25 jobs are to go at a construction company's offices in Aberdeenshire.

Balfour Beatty said a challenging last two years was to blame for ending operations at its Kintore substation design office by the end of the month.

The company said it was a "difficult decision".

The workers will be offered other roles within the wider business where possible.

