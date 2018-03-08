Jobs to go at Balfour Beatty in Kintore
- 8 March 2018
A total of 25 jobs are to go at a construction company's offices in Aberdeenshire.
Balfour Beatty said a challenging last two years was to blame for ending operations at its Kintore substation design office by the end of the month.
The company said it was a "difficult decision".
The workers will be offered other roles within the wider business where possible.