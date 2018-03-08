Gardenstown landslip work under way
- 8 March 2018
Work is getting under way to clear a road in a coastal village in the north east of Scotland after heavy rain led to further problems at a landslip-damaged slope.
A temporary retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - partially collapsed earlier this week.
Some households had to move but have since returned.
The retaining wall will be rebuilt.