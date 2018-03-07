An 88-year-old driver who died after her car crashed on a Moray road has been named.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the B9117 Rothiemay to Keith road at Rothiemay at about 10:50 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the driver of the yellow-coloured Fiat Panda was Barbara Riddel of Knock, Huntly.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the car on the B9117 towards Keith before the crash.