Boy, five, had knife in Aberdeen primary school

  • 7 March 2018

A five-year-old boy had a knife in an Aberdeen primary school, it has emerged.

Police were alerted to the report of the small potential weapon - believed to have been brought from home - on 22 February at the unnamed school.

The boy is below the age of criminal responsibility so there will be no charges.

Police Scotland said there would be a multi-agency response and support would be offered to those involved.