A landslip-damaged slope above a north-east coastal village is being monitored after heavy rain caused more problems.

A temporary retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - has partially collapsed.

Aberdeenshire Council and the police spent the night at the scene and nearby residents have been informed.

Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in force for Arbroath and a number of roads in Fife have been closed.

The A915 at Upper Largo, the A823 in Dunfermline and the A955 at East Wemyss have all been affected as well as some B-roads following rainfall combined with melting snow.

The lower half of Gardenstown has been partially cut off since the initial landslip at the end of November, with the road only open for a few hours at a time to allow supervised access.

Residents have recently voiced frustration at the length of time it has taken to fix the problem.

Exploratory work to find a solution began last month but no timescale has been given for the work.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: "We will continue to monitor the landslip and take any additional action necessary. We will have a fuller picture of the situation in daylight hours.

"Snow and rain continue to affect the whole region, with localised issues including flooding of some smaller watercourses and water on the roads. Sandbags have been made available outside Council roads depots."