Image caption The case is being heard at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man on trial on terrorism charges has told the High Court in Edinburgh how he was "right wing" and "definitely anti-Jewish".

Connor Ward also said he was against "Jihadi" Islam and had "always had an interest in weaponry."

The court heard that Mr Ward also downloaded 19,000 documents about firearms and another 22,000 files on survivalist techniques to his computer.

The 25-year-old, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

The former psychiatric patient told jurors that he downloaded the documents after he started to believe the world was going to end on 21 December 2012.

He told defence advocate Drew McKenzie that he was suffering from mental health problems at the time.

Mr Ward said: "I stockpiled weapons. I taught myself survival techniques."

When Mr McKenzie asked him to explain his position about why he needed to learn these techniques, Mr Ward replied that he going to be "a survivor".

He said: "We've all seen films about the apocalypse - violence is rife. It would either be kill or be killed."

Troubled relationship

Mr Ward was giving evidence on his own behalf during the fourth week of proceedings against him.

He denies breaching both the Terrorism Act 2000 and Terrorism Act 2006 at two addresses in Banff between February 2011 and November 2014.

Mr Ward told the court that he was born in Sutton, London, and moved to Scotland when he was a teenager.

He attended school at Banff Academy and obtained a number of Standard Grades, Highers and an Advanced Higher in Physics.

He said he had a troubled relationship with his father and suffered mental health problems when he was a teenager.

Mr McKenzie asked him about his political views.

Mr Ward said: "In a broad sense, I'm definitely right wing but not as extreme as I have been made out to be."

When Mr McKenzie asked what he thought about Jewish people, Mr Ward replied: "I'm definitely anti-Jewish."

Mr McKenzie also asked him about his opinions about Islam, Mr Ward replied: "There's two branches of Islam. One is peaceful. I don't bother myself with that kind. I'm not interested in them.

"The other is Jihadi. I'm against that kind."

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.