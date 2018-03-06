Driver, 88, dies after B9117 crash at Rothiemay in Moray
- 6 March 2018
An 88-year-old woman has died after her car crashed on a Moray road.
Police Scotland said the one-vehicle accident happened on the B9117 at Rothiemay at about 10:50.
Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the yellow-coloured Fiat Panda travelling on the B9117 towards Keith before the crash.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time."