An 88-year-old woman has died after her car crashed on a Moray road.

Police Scotland said the one-vehicle accident happened on the B9117 at Rothiemay at about 10:50.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the yellow-coloured Fiat Panda travelling on the B9117 towards Keith before the crash.

Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time."