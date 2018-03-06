Image copyright Police Scotland

A man found guilty of raping a young girl and assaulting another more than 30 years ago has been jailed.

John Barbour, 52, of Aberdeen, had denied five charges of indecency and rape in the 1970s and 1980s during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was found guilty of one rape and two offences of indecency.

Father-of-four Barbour began abusing his first victim as a schoolboy. He was jailed for four years.

The first victim told the court that she was targeted when she ran errands as a little girl.

Judge Lord Ericht told Barbour at the High Court in Edinburgh that it was clear from victim impact statements that his behaviour had "a severe and detrimental effect" on their lives.

'Devastating impact'

The judge said he had been convicted of a number of serious offences but he took into account that the first occurred when he was a child aged 13 to 14.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said Barbour, from Bridge of Don, continued to maintain that he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Barbour was also placed on the sex offenders register.

A spokesman for NSPCC Scotland said: "This case clearly shows the devastating impact child abuse has on its victims which can last throughout their lives.

"It also shows, once again, that it's never too late for survivors of past abuse to come forward to seek justice and access support."