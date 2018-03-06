Thieves fled empty handed after a failed ATM raid in Aberdeen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Spar at Clifton Road at about 01:50. The ATM was damaged, but nothing was taken.

Det Insp Fionnuala McPhail said: "In particular we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Audi SUV type vehicle, possibly a Q5 or a Q7."

It is understood the vehicle left in the direction of North Anderson Drive.