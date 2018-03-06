Aberdeen City Council has not appointed any new members to the city's International Youth Festival board, leaving its future uncertain.

The council recently voted to withdraw funding for the annual event.

The board of trustees is currently "inquorate" after the resignation of a number of councillors.

With no functioning board, the failure to appoint new board members means proper arrangements for the festival cannot be made.

The board is being investigated by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

The annual AIYF event has been running since 1973 and has hosted an estimated 30,000 young people from around the world.

Councillors withdrew funding in November, instead deciding to approve £100,000 for a Year of Young People Cultural Award Programme.