Image copyright Brooke Mitchell Image caption Pupils tweeted pictures of mushrooms in the bus ceiling

Teenagers in Orkney have complained after finding mushrooms growing inside their school bus.

Pupils from Stromness Academy spotting the fungi on the ceiling of the vehicle taking them home on Monday night.

Stagecoach - which provided the bus - said the vehicle was being taken out of service for cleaning.

Orkney Islands Council said any pupils with concerns should contact the School Transport team.

Image copyright Brooke Mitchell Image caption Pupils also said seats were soaking wet and mouldy

Sixth former Brooke Mitchell told BBC Radio Orkney the problems became apparent as soon as they got onto the bus.

"We had just got on the bus to go home for the day," she said. "Older pupils go straight to the back of the bus.

"At first we noticed we couldn't sit in our usual seats because they were soaking wet."

'Mould everywhere'

But then a younger pupil spotted another problem.

"One of the third year pupils pointed out that there were mushrooms growing on the ceiling," Brooke said.

"We've noticed them in the past, but just found it funny and haven't said anything.

"But there were mushrooms growing, and mould everywhere.

"Soaking wet. Mould. Mushrooms. "It was just awful."

On its website, Stagecoach North Scotland says it operates "clean, punctual and comfortable" services.

A company spokesman said: "Following feedback at the recent public meeting we held in Orkney we are working on revising our cleaning programme in Orkney.

"We will be removing this vehicle immediately from service to ensure it is thoroughly cleaned."