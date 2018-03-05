Image caption People have campaigned for many years to protect the site

A granite former primary school in Aberdeen is to go on the market.

Victoria Road school in Torry - seen as a locally significant granite building - shut its doors in 2008.

The Torry Development Trust wanted time to develop feasible options to retain and reuse the buildings.

Councillors voted 23 to 21 to market the site, with the aspiration that proposals from interested parties would seek to retain as much of the buildings on the site as possible.