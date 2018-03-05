Image copyright Google

Councillors have agreed to press ahead with plans to allow buses and cyclists to access Broad Street in Aberdeen amid calls to pedestrianise it fully.

Work is ongoing to redevelop the area and create a so-called shared surface.

Lib Dem councillor Steve Delaney urged members at a meeting of the full council to fully pedestrianise the street between Upperkirkgate and Queen Street to make it safer.

Councillors voted 23 to 22 to proceed with partial pedestrianisation.

Labour councillor Ross Grant had argued full pedestrianisation could expose the council to financial risk, affect the authority's transport strategy and result in delays to the Broad Street project.