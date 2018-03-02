Frozen pipes affect offshore platform in Moray Firth
- 2 March 2018
More than half the personnel have been taken from an offshore platform in the Moray Firth due to water supply problems caused by frozen pipes.
Wood - which operates Beatrice Alpha for Repsol Sinopec - said a total 24 non-essential personnel had left the platform due to an "issue with water supply".
An essential crew of 22 remained.
A Wood spokesperson said: "Measures are in place to ensure they have an ample water supply."