More than half the personnel have been taken from an offshore platform in the Moray Firth due to water supply problems caused by frozen pipes.

Wood - which operates Beatrice Alpha for Repsol Sinopec - said a total 24 non-essential personnel had left the platform due to an "issue with water supply".

An essential crew of 22 remained.

A Wood spokesperson said: "Measures are in place to ensure they have an ample water supply."