Image copyright Steven Bothwell

The international line-up for the return of a major street art festival in Aberdeen has been unveiled.

Nuart was successfully introduced to Aberdeen for the first time in April last year.

Artists from Argentina, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal and the UK are among those taking part from 12-15 April, with the theme 'A Revolution of the Ordinary'.

New walls secured for art include next to Rustico restaurant on Union Row.

'Overwhelming success'

Street artists Bordalo II, Bortusk Leer, Ernest Zacharevic, Hyuro, Milu Correch, Phlegm, Snik, Nimi, RH74 and Dr. D have been added to the roster, after The Glöbel Brothers - Ciaran Glöbel and Conzo Throb - Elki and Carrie Reichardt were announced in February.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which was behind Nuart in Aberdeen, said: "We're delighted to have secured an impressive and talented line-up of street artists for the Nuart Aberdeen festival, and look forward to welcoming them this spring.

"The festival was an overwhelming success last year and we hope to build on this."

Nuart has taken place in Stavanger, Norway, since 2001.