The news Shetland Islands Council chief executive has been named as Maggie Sandison.

Ms Sandison has been director of infrastructure services since 2013, having joined the council in 2004. She is its first female chief executive.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said: "Our outgoing chief executive Mark Boden left the council in a robust condition after his six years.

"I'm looking forward now to the future with Maggie at the helm."