Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA

A flight from Aberdeen to Shetland that had to turn back and circle has landed safely.

The Eastern Airways Jetstream 41 left for Sumburgh at 09:53 but the crew reported a cockpit warning indication relating to the nose landing gear.

It returned and circled over Aberdeen for some time, before eventually landing at 12:35. The passengers left via an over-wing exit.

Eastern Airways said engineers would inspect the aircraft.

A spokesman said: "We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our passengers and crew is paramount."

There were three crew and 18 passengers on board.