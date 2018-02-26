The second Granite Noir crime festival in Aberdeen attracted more than 6,000 people to venues across the city, and next year's line-up is already being planned.

Headliners this year included authors Val McDermid and Ann Cleeves.

A host of authors from Scandinavia also took part, and there was also film screenings, and workshops for children.

The festival - organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) - will return for a third time next February.