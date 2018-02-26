Thousands attend second Granite Noir crime festival in Aberdeen
The second Granite Noir crime festival in Aberdeen attracted more than 6,000 people to venues across the city, and next year's line-up is already being planned.
Headliners this year included authors Val McDermid and Ann Cleeves.
A host of authors from Scandinavia also took part, and there was also film screenings, and workshops for children.
The festival - organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) - will return for a third time next February.