Two treated after early morning Peterhead fire

  • 26 February 2018

Two men have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke following a fire in Peterhead.

Crews were called to a property in St Peter's Street just after 04:00.

It was brought under control by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

