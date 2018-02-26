Two treated after early morning Peterhead fire
26 February 2018
Two men have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke following a fire in Peterhead.
Crews were called to a property in St Peter's Street just after 04:00.
It was brought under control by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.