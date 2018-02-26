Image copyright Jasperimage

A man who died after a crash involving a car and a bus in Aberdeenshire has been named locally.

Nathan Gunn, 30, died after his red Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a Stagecoach bus on the A93 Ballater to Braemar road at Bridge of Gairn, on Friday evening.

Musician Mr Gunn played in the Aberdeen rock band Estrella.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to come forward.