Man dies after power lines accident in Orkney

  • 26 February 2018

A man has died following an accident involving overhead power lines in Orkney.

The incident happened during a lifting operation in St Mary's village on Sunday.

Cliff Cooper, aged 32, was standing next to a telehandler vehicle when the jib of the machine touched overhead electricity cables.

The driver - understood to be a family member - was unhurt in the incident.

