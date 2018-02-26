Man dies after power lines accident in Orkney
- 26 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following an accident involving overhead power lines in Orkney.
The incident happened during a lifting operation in St Mary's village on Sunday.
Cliff Cooper, aged 32, was standing next to a telehandler vehicle when the jib of the machine touched overhead electricity cables.
The driver - understood to be a family member - was unhurt in the incident.