Motorcyclist fighting for life after tractor crash in Aberdeenshire
A man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle collided with a tractor.
The 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the A947 between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie in Aberdeenshire.
It happened at about 10:35 on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A male motorcyclist has sustained, serious, life-changing injuries.
"He has been taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."
The road remains closed and police said diversions have been put in place.