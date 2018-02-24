Image copyright Jasperimage

A man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle collided with a tractor.

The 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the A947 between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie in Aberdeenshire.

It happened at about 10:35 on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A male motorcyclist has sustained, serious, life-changing injuries.

"He has been taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

The road remains closed and police said diversions have been put in place.