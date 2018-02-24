An investigation has begun into a fire at a high rise block of flats in Aberdeen.

Several fire engines were sent to Cairncry Court after the fire broke out in a common lobby on the 14th floor in the early hours of Saturday.

Several occupants were given advice before being led to safety by fire crews but no-one was hurt.

Police said a joint investigation would establish the cause but there was no immediate evidence of criminality.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service incident commander Hilary Sangster said: "Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews responded quickly and effectively to this incident.

"On arrival the fire was already well developed - but quick and decisive action ensured that the fire was contained to one area and extinguished."