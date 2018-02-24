Image copyright Jasperimage

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a bus in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A93 Ballater to Braemar road at Bridge of Gairn, on Friday evening. The road was shut overnight.

The man was driving a red Vauxhall Astra when it was in collision with a Stagecoach bus at about 18:20.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but have asked anyone else who saw either vehicle or who has dashcam footage to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Sadly the male driver of the Astra died from his injuries and our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy."

Sgt Peter Henderson added: "Enquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken with a number of witnesses.

"I would ask that anyone who has not already given their details to police and who saw either vehicle in the area please get in touch.

"Likewise if motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I would urge you to come forward."