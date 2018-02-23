Woman dies after Shetland forklift accident
- 23 February 2018
A woman has died after being hurt in an industrial accident involving a forklift truck in Shetland.
Karen Allan, 61, from Scalloway, was on foot when she was injured at Blacksness Pier on 31 January.
She was initially taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police Scotland said she died of her injuries on Thursday evening.
An investigation is ongoing.