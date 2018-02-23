A fresh appeal for information has been made after a man's death following a Shetland road accident.

Pedestrian Martin Gray, 59, of Lerwick, was hurt at North Road, at the turn off to the Gremista industrial estate and Shetland College, on 16 January.

He was originally treated in Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but died.

Police Scotland said the accident involved a silver Mini Cooper.

Officers are trying to trace the driver of a small hatchback car which was seen in the area at the time, although it was not involved in the collision.

'Tragic incident'

PC Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts remain very much with the family of Mr Gray while we continue with our investigation.

"We believe that the driver of a small dark-coloured hatchback may have witnessed the collision but we have not yet traced this vehicle or the driver.

"We do not know the make, although it is of similar size to a Renault Clio or Volkswagen Polo. The car was heading north out of Lerwick towards Voe at the time.

"I would urge the driver or anybody who have information to come forward to help us establish the full circumstances around this tragic incident."