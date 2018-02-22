Aberlour Primary closed due to pupil illness
- 22 February 2018
A Moray primary school will be closed for two days after 19 pupils were struck down with gastrointestinal illness.
Aberlour Primary will be closed on Thursday and Friday to allow a "deep clean" to take place.
Moray Council said the school is expected to reopen on Monday.