Man in court over store robbery in Aberdeen

  • 22 February 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with a robbery at a branch of Screwfix in Aberdeen.

It follows an incident at the store in the Torry area on Tuesday involving a four-figure sum of money.

Sean Craig, 29, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault and robbery.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

