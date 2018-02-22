Man in court over store robbery in Aberdeen
- 22 February 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with a robbery at a branch of Screwfix in Aberdeen.
It follows an incident at the store in the Torry area on Tuesday involving a four-figure sum of money.
Sean Craig, 29, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault and robbery.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.