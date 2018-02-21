NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three arrested after thousands taken in robbery in Aberdeen

  • 21 February 2018
Three people have been arrested after thousands of pounds was taken in a robbery in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Screwfix at Girdleness Road in the Torry area on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland said a 27-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 31 had been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery.

The force said the investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses.

