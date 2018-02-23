Image caption Val McDermid is among the headline authors

The second Granite Noir crime festival is getting under way in Aberdeen.

Headliners this year include authors Val McDermid and Ann Cleeves - who has had Shetland and Vera adapted for television.

Other names for 2018 include Christopher Brookmyre, Hugh Fraser and Robert Daws.

Organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), Granite Noir will also welcome authors from Scandinavia to talk to audiences about their novels.

The event runs from Friday until Sunday.

Other events will include film screenings, and workshops for children.

Crime author and event ambassador Stuart MacBride said: "It will be a phenomenal festival with some spectacular events."