A man on trial for alleged terrorism offences has "mental health issues", a court has been told.

Connor Ward, 25, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

The High Court in Edinburgh has heard weapons and material which could be used in bombs were found at properties linked to Mr Ward.

Under cross examination by defence advocate Drew McKenzie, Det Con Alan Low said: "He has mental health issues".

Det Con Low was giving evidence on the sixth day of proceedings against Mr Ward.

Prosecutors allege that between February 2011 and November 2014, at Whinhill Crescent and Water Path, Banff, Mr Ward "did with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engage in conduct in preparation of said acts".

It is also alleged he did "collect or make a record of information of a kind likely be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.