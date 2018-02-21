NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

New Aberdeen hospital car park officially opens

  • 21 February 2018
Car park Image copyright NHS Grampian
Image caption The car park can hold more than 1,000 vehicles

A new £10m multi-storey car park for patients and visitors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has officially opened.

The Lady Helen facility at the Foresterhill campus - which has space for more than 1,000 cars - was launched in October.

However, it closed shortly after to allow more work to be done.

There is no charge for using the new multi-storey car park but it is not available for staff. The Wood Foundation funded the project.

