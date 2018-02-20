Man in court over digger house crash in Buckie
- 20 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court after a digger crashed into a building in Buckie.
The crash happened in Land Street at about 05:00 on Sunday. No-one was injured.
Gregor Durno, 30, of Buckie, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to face various Road Traffic Act charges, as well as charges under the Firearms Act and Animal Health and Welfare Act.
He made no plea and was released on bail.