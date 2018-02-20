Man appears in court over two robberies in Aberdeen
- 20 February 2018
A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with two robberies in Aberdeen.
The first incident took place at A&C Smart in the city's King Street on 23 January.
The second incident took place four days later at Premier Stores in Union Street.
Darryl Forbes, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court to face two charges of assault and robbery. He made no plea and was released on bail.