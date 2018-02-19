NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man arrested over two robberies in Aberdeen

  • 19 February 2018

A man has been arrested after two robberies in Aberdeen.

The first incident happened at A & C Smart in the city's King Street on 23 January.

Four days later, there was also an incident at Premier Stores in Union Street.

Police Scotland had issued CCTV images of a man they wanted to trace. A 27-year-old old man has now been arrested.

