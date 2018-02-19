Man arrested over two robberies in Aberdeen
- 19 February 2018
A man has been arrested after two robberies in Aberdeen.
The first incident happened at A & C Smart in the city's King Street on 23 January.
Four days later, there was also an incident at Premier Stores in Union Street.
Police Scotland had issued CCTV images of a man they wanted to trace. A 27-year-old old man has now been arrested.