Terror accused 'had military documents'

An Aberdeenshire man accused of committing terrorism offences downloaded thousands of documents detailing military techniques, a court has heard.

Connor Ward, 25, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

Computer expert James Borwick told the High Court in Edinburgh he found 22,000 manuals on armed forces tactics on computer equipment.

Documents relating to survival techniques were found.

'Engage in conduct'

The court also heard how Mr Borwick found documents relating to firearms.

Prosecutors allege that between February 2011 and November 2014, at Whinhill Crescent and Water Path, Banff, Mr Ward "did with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engage in conduct in preparation of said acts".

It is alleged he did "collect or make a record of information of a kind likely be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.