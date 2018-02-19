Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were called to the store on Sunday

A 55-year-old man has died on the roof of a shop in Aberdeenshire.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews, as well as an air ambulance, were sent to the scene at Celebrations of Turriff, in the town's Main Street.

Police Scotland said the man died soon after emergency services were alerted at about 14:45 on Sunday.

The force says the death is not suspicious and is being treated as a medical matter. No explanation has been given for the man being on the roof.