Young child injured in fall from window

Image caption The child fell from a window of flats in Invercauld Road

A young child has been injured after falling from a window at flats in Aberdeen.

Police confirmed that the incident was reported at about 17:10 on Friday in Invercauld Road, in the north of the city.

The child was taken to hospital in Aberdeen but no details were released on the casualty's age or condition.

BBC Scotland understands the child was later airlifted to another hospital in Edinburgh.