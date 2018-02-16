Image caption Economy Secretary Keith Brown (centre) visited the bypass site on Friday

Almost all of the Aberdeen bypass workers employed by collapsed firm Carillion have been taken on by the project's other contractors.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown, visiting the site, said 57 of the 63 staff employed by Carillion had transferred to Balfour Beatty or Galliford Try.

Mr Brown said weather would play a part in determining the final opening schedule for the bypass.

He said last month it could open in April or May.

Mr Brown said: "It was important to visit the project today and give site representatives some assurances about the next few months, as it has been a worrying time.

"There is clearly much still to do, and weather will play a part in the final opening date."

Earlier this week, building firm Galliford Try said it planned to raise £150m from investors after Carillion's demise left a cash shortage on the Aberdeen Bypass project.

Image copyright Sepa Image caption The Aberdeen bypass is a massive project

The ongoing work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland with a price tag of £745m.